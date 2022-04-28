Cerus (CERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CERS opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $813.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Cerus news, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $152,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,940 shares of company stock worth $3,257,391. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerus by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 261,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

