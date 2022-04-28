CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CFIV opened at $9.84 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,515 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,590 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 377,010 shares during the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

