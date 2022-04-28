CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CF Industries to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

CF Industries stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

