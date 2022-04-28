Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 97,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

