Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$227.33 million for the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
