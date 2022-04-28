Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CHEKZ opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
