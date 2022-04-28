Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,675,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.