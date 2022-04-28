Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.
Shares of CHKP opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,675,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
