Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

