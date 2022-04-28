Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 71,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEMI. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.