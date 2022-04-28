Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEMI. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
