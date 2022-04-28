Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chemed in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.39 EPS.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $489.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $159,005,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,497,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 167.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

