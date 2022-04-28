Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

