Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.