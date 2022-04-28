Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 68.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.