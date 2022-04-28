Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

CVX stock opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

