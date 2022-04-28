Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Director Jason D. Papastavrou Acquires 2,324 Shares of Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,692.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,495.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

REFI stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REFI shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.