Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Director Jason D. Papastavrou Purchases 3,000 Shares

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,864.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REFI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

