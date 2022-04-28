Chimera Investment (CIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIM opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 78,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 356,698 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 123,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

