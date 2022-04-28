China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CDSG opened at $0.08 on Thursday. China Dongsheng International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.
