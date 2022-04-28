China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDSG opened at $0.08 on Thursday. China Dongsheng International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

