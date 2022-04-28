China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGH opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

