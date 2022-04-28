China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Greenridge Global decreased their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

