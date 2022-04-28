ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%.
NASDAQ IMOS opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
