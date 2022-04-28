ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

