Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $12.63.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
