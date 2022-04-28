Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $12.63.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

