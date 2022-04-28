Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT ( TSE:CHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$325.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

