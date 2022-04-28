Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in April

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $24.35.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

