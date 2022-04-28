Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 859,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 416,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 148,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

