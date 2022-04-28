Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
