Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$3.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.45-5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.16 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.38.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 121,443 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

