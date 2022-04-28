Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. Church & Dwight also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$3.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 601,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 159,713 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,292,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,430,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Church & Dwight by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 121,443 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.