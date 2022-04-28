Chuy’s (CHUY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chuy’s stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.
Several research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.
About Chuy’s (Get Rating)
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.