Chuy’s (CHUY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chuy’s stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chuy’s by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

