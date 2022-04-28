Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of CHUY opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.