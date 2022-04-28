CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE CIX opened at C$17.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.20. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$16.80 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.8700001 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

