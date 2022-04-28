Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,542 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,599,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

