Cigna Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Cigna has raised its dividend payment by an average of 364.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cigna has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cigna to earn $25.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of CI opened at $250.77 on Thursday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

