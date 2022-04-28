Citigroup Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $656.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $677.53.

ServiceNow stock opened at $466.29 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 29.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

