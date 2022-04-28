Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $378.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

