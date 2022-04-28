City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $660.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

