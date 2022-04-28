Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.70.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $122,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,856,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.
