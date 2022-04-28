Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.80. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.