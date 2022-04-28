Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

