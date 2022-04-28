CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW) Short Interest Down 81.1% in April

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAQW opened at $0.56 on Thursday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

