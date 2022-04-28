Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

CCO opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $14,372,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after buying an additional 3,772,003 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,758,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $7,702,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.