ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 164,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. 53,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

