Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

CWAN stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

