Clearway Energy (CWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

