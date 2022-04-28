Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.89.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $29,628,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.