Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 645.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

