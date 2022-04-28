CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.17.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $177.38 on Thursday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.