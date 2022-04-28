CMS Energy Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 848,773 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after purchasing an additional 563,440 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

