CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CNEY stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

