Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

CCEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($65.59) to €60.00 ($64.52) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,315 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

