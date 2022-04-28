Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) Declares Dividend of €0.56

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.56 ($0.60) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCEP opened at GBX 48.80 ($0.62) on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 39.55 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.10 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £222.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.38.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

